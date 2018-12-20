Equitable Trust Co. Takes $267,000 Position in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $133.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,397.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $106.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $105.76 and a 1 year high of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific.

