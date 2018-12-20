Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 20th (INFN, ING, INN, KHNGY, KIE, KRYS, LAZY, LFC, LIVX, LOB)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, December 20th:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Get Infinera Corp alerts:

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

Kier Group (LON:KIE) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,600 ($20.91).

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MINDBODY, Inc. develops cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to manage class and appointment schedules, staff members, client information, online bookings, inventory, payroll and retail sales for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts and dance exercise, as well as spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrens activity center and integrative health centers. MINDBODY, Inc. is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California. “

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Diamonds is a diamond exploration and development company. It has properties located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. “

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.