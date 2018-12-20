Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 76 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ERIE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th.

ERIE opened at $127.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.37. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $106.63 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $612.13 million for the quarter. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 30.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 72.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

