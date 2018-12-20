Erytech Pharma SA (ERYP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Erytech Pharma’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Erytech Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($1.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Erytech Pharma.

Get Erytech Pharma alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERYP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research note on Sunday, November 11th.

Erytech Pharma stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 million and a PE ratio of -2.18. Erytech Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $23.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Erytech Pharma stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.67% of Erytech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erytech Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erytech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erytech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.