ESCO Technologies (ESE) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens set a $67.00 target price on ESCO Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ESCO Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.75.

ESE stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $71.47.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $231.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,342,000 after acquiring an additional 234,224 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

