ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,762,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,585 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.52% of ESCO Technologies worth $256,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $231.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

