Ethereum Meta One Day Trading Volume Reaches $85.00 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and STEX. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $354,086.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.02751027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00139762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00176009 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024469 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024502 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Token Profile

Ethereum Meta was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 96,571,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,021,457 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

Ethereum Meta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.