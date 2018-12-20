Eugene W. Landy Sells 8,000 Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Stock

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UMH opened at $12.12 on Thursday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

UMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood set a $20.00 price objective on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,459,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after acquiring an additional 361,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after acquiring an additional 361,864 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 30,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 311,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 115 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

