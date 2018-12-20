EuroSite Power (EUSP) versus CMS Energy (CMS) Head to Head Comparison

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) and EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CMS Energy and EuroSite Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy $6.58 billion 2.20 $460.00 million $2.17 23.56 EuroSite Power $3.65 million 2.48 -$700,000.00 N/A N/A

CMS Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of CMS Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of CMS Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CMS Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. EuroSite Power does not pay a dividend. CMS Energy pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CMS Energy has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

CMS Energy has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroSite Power has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CMS Energy and EuroSite Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy 0 8 6 0 2.43 EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

CMS Energy presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.72%. Given CMS Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CMS Energy is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Profitability

This table compares CMS Energy and EuroSite Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy 8.00% 14.88% 2.97% EuroSite Power -16.31% -6.56% -5.70%

Summary

CMS Energy beats EuroSite Power on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segment's transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,431 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,098 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,665 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segment's gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,672 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 28,194 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. This segment owns interests in independent power plants totaling 1,203 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in Michigan's Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

