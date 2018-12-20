Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,596 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 911,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 344,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 49,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $107.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $107.10 and a one year high of $133.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $574,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,833 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.13.

WARNING: “Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,596 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/evanson-asset-management-llc-purchases-14596-shares-of-chevron-co-cvx.html.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.