Eventbrite (EB) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

“We are lowering our rating on Eventbrite shares to Hold due to valuation as the stock has approached our $33 12-month price target. We view the risk/reward profile as more balanced at current levels and believe the share price appropriately reflects the company’s intermediate- term growth prospects. Below we outline our thoughts in more detail.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

EB has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of EB opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eventbrite has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $40.25.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Eventbrite’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at about $11,500,000. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.