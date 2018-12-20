EventChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,144.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One EventChain token can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. EventChain has a market cap of $557,678.00 and $2,144.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EventChain has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.29 or 0.10712377 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00029218 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00001175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00001219 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

