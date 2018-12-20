Everbridge (EVBG) Shares Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $51.03 and last traded at $53.12. Approximately 682,928 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 355,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.10.

Specifically, EVP James Totton sold 749 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $39,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 23,700 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,280,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,681 shares of company stock worth $2,666,834. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 70.30% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Everbridge by 127.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 197.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

