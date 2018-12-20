Evertec Inc (EVTC) Director Tere Loubriel Sells 2,900 Shares

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Director Tere Loubriel sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $78,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $510,488.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,509. Evertec Inc has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Evertec had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 62.09%. The business had revenue of $112.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Evertec’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evertec by 64.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Evertec by 24.6% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Evertec by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Evertec by 48.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evertec by 20.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Evertec from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

