Evil Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $31,762.00 (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Evil Coin has a total market capitalization of $31,762.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evil Coin has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Evil Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00002168 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000147 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Evil Coin Profile

Evil Coin (CRYPTO:EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

