EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Shares Down 5.1%

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.16 and last traded at $64.35. 2,482,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,359,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. Cowen increased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.20.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $529,023.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,786 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $174,126.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,968 shares of company stock worth $27,418,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 28.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,334,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,203,000 after buying an additional 520,579 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6,220.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 524,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,413,000 after buying an additional 516,442 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 37.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,585,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,155,000 after buying an additional 434,184 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,888,000 after purchasing an additional 388,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 25.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,879,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,377,000 after purchasing an additional 385,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It has an intellectual property, which protects its non invasive, molecular screening technology for the detection of colorectal cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

