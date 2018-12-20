Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) and Sino-Global Shipping America (SINO) Financial Contrast

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) and Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Expeditors International of Washington and Sino-Global Shipping America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expeditors International of Washington 3 5 1 0 1.78 Sino-Global Shipping America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.64%. Sino-Global Shipping America has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 118.20%. Given Sino-Global Shipping America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sino-Global Shipping America is more favorable than Expeditors International of Washington.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Sino-Global Shipping America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expeditors International of Washington $6.92 billion 1.67 $489.34 million $2.48 26.98 Sino-Global Shipping America $23.07 million 0.47 $450,000.00 N/A N/A

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Sino-Global Shipping America.

Risk & Volatility

Expeditors International of Washington has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino-Global Shipping America has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Sino-Global Shipping America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expeditors International of Washington 7.76% 28.98% 17.72% Sino-Global Shipping America -6.10% -7.98% -6.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Expeditors International of Washington pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sino-Global Shipping America does not pay a dividend. Expeditors International of Washington pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Expeditors International of Washington has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats Sino-Global Shipping America on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. The company also provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, and industrial and manufacturing companies. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roslyn, New York.

