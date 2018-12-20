Extended Stay America (STAY) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,504,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $30,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 35.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 39,595.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 176,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

STAY opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

