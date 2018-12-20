Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for Farmers National Banc in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury anticipates that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $350.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at $153,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 14.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,972 shares of company stock worth $73,013. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

