Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Holdings Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 12,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $1,616,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $135.68.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $229.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.71 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 69.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Citigroup set a $146.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

