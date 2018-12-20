Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.17% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $15,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $128,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $139,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRT opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $135.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.73). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $229.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.04%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup set a $146.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

In other news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $1,616,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

