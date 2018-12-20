Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,404,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 15.44% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $1,442,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $135.68. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.73). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.04%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $1,616,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FRT. Citigroup cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

