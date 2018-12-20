Federated Investors Inc. PA Acquires 234,429 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1,477.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,429 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57,192 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,239,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,594,000 after purchasing an additional 722,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,773,000 after purchasing an additional 430,422 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,149,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,983,000 after purchasing an additional 345,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,936,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,268,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $82.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, September 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $27,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister purchased 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,094.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Federated Investors Inc. PA Acquires 234,429 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/federated-investors-inc-pa-acquires-234429-shares-of-tyson-foods-inc-tsn.html.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.