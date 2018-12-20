Federated Investors Inc. PA Buys 75,135 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,135 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.12% of HollyFrontier worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Kostelnik sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $92,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on HollyFrontier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.62.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

