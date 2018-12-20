Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 154,952 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (MSGN)

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its holdings in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,952 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.72% of MSG Networks worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of MSG Networks to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. MSG Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. MSG Networks’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

