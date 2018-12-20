Ferrari (RACE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RACE. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

NYSE:RACE opened at $102.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $99.49 and a 1-year high of $149.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.50 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 62.07% and a net margin of 21.34%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,547,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,729,000 after purchasing an additional 71,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Ferrari by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,547,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,729,000 after purchasing an additional 71,965 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ferrari by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,755,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,623,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,032,000 after purchasing an additional 890,264 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA boosted its stake in Ferrari by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,190,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,674,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferrari (RACE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.