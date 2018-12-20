Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires New Stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (IYC)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the third quarter valued at $142,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the third quarter valued at $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the third quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $180.95 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a twelve month low of $2,870.00 and a twelve month high of $3,650.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.3824 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

