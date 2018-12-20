Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 315,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 136.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 989,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 244.6% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

