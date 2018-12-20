Financial Analysis: Jupai (JP) versus Rainmaker Systems (VCTL)

Jupai (NYSE:JP) and Rainmaker Systems (OTCMKTS:VCTL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Jupai alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jupai and Rainmaker Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupai 0 0 0 0 N/A Rainmaker Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Jupai and Rainmaker Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai 18.20% 18.32% 13.47% Rainmaker Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Jupai has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rainmaker Systems has a beta of -1.29, indicating that its stock price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jupai and Rainmaker Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai $262.23 million 0.50 $62.93 million N/A N/A Rainmaker Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jupai has higher revenue and earnings than Rainmaker Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Jupai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Rainmaker Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Rainmaker Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Jupai pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Rainmaker Systems does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Jupai beats Rainmaker Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. The company offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments. In addition, it provides fund management services, as well as advisory and administrative services. The company was formerly known as Jupai Investment Group and changed its name to Jupai Holdings Limited in December 2014. Jupai Holdings Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Rainmaker Systems Company Profile

Rainmaker Systems, Inc. provides B2B small and medium-sized business sales and service solutions. It develops Rainmaker Revenue Delivery Platform, an integrated solution that combines specialized sales and marketing services coupled with its proprietary, renewals software, and business analytics. The company's services include marketing strategy development, personalized renewals or subscription e-commerce and microsite creation and hosting, inbound and outbound e-mail, direct mail, chat, and global call center services. It also offers ViewCentral SaaS platform that provides an end-to-end solution for the management and delivery of training and certification programs for corporations. The company markets its products and services through a direct sales force to enterprises in hardware, software, software as a service, and telecommunications industries. Rainmaker Systems, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.