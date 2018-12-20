Financial Contrast: Invesco (IVZ) and Financial Engines (FNGN)

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) and Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco and Financial Engines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $5.16 billion 1.31 $1.13 billion $2.70 6.08 Financial Engines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Engines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Invesco and Financial Engines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 0 7 4 0 2.36 Financial Engines 0 6 0 0 2.00

Invesco currently has a consensus target price of $27.18, suggesting a potential upside of 65.54%. Financial Engines has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential downside of 13.98%. Given Invesco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Invesco is more favorable than Financial Engines.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and Financial Engines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 21.66% 12.25% 3.49% Financial Engines N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Invesco pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Financial Engines pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Invesco pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Invesco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Financial Engines shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Invesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Financial Engines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Invesco beats Financial Engines on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc. provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor. The company's products and services include Professional Management that provides discretionary portfolio management service for individuals in the workplace who want affordable and personalized portfolio management for their retirement accounts; Personal Advisor, which offers discretionary portfolio management for 401(k), IRA, and taxable accounts for defined contribution (DC) plan participants and individual retail investors; and Online Advice, an Internet-based investment advisory service designed for individuals who wish to take an active role in personally managing their portfolios. Its products and services also comprise Financial Planning and Retirement Income Planning services, including social security guidance; and Financial Wellness, which offers a range of financial education and guidance through multiple channels, including in person, on-site events, online content, and phone-based advisors. The company delivers its services to plan sponsors and plan participants primarily through connections to nine DC plan providers. Financial Engines, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

