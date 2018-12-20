Financial Review: Pintec Technology (PT) vs. Weibo (WB)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

This table compares Pintec Technology and Weibo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Weibo $1.15 billion 10.92 $352.59 million $1.56 36.13

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A Weibo 33.23% 38.71% 19.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pintec Technology and Weibo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Weibo 0 2 8 0 2.80

Weibo has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.66%. Given Weibo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weibo is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Summary

Weibo beats Pintec Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform. It also provides third-party online games, including role-play, card, and strategy games, as well as various services and functions to VIP members. In addition, the company offers advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. Further, it provides copyright content, such as TV channels, online video Websites, and operators with copyright content through traffic resource exchange and content traffic sharing; MCNs and other self-media to manage and provide services to content creators on Weibo, such as MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; other app developers an application platform which allows users to log into third-party applications; and Weibo Wallet products that enable platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.