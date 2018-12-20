Financial Review: Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) and Crawford & Company (CRD.A)

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Willis Towers Watson and Crawford & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson 2 4 9 1 2.56 Crawford & Company 0 0 1 0 3.00

Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus target price of $173.54, indicating a potential upside of 14.68%. Crawford & Company has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Given Willis Towers Watson’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson is more favorable than Crawford & Company.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Willis Towers Watson and Crawford & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson $8.20 billion 2.40 $568.00 million $8.51 17.78 Crawford & Company $1.16 billion 0.43 $27.66 million N/A N/A

Willis Towers Watson has higher revenue and earnings than Crawford & Company.

Dividends

Willis Towers Watson pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Crawford & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Willis Towers Watson pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Willis Towers Watson has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford & Company has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson and Crawford & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson 6.84% 10.15% 3.15% Crawford & Company 1.03% 23.46% 5.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Willis Towers Watson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Willis Towers Watson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson beats Crawford & Company on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. This segment also offers advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. The company's Corporate Risk and Broking segment provides risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, financial lines, transport, and facultative. Its Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers capital markets-based products to insurance and reinsurance companies; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; investment advice and solutions to pension funds and institutional investors; wholesale insurance broking services to retail brokers; and portfolio and underwriting, and capital markets and advisory services. The company's Benefit Delivery and Administration segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across the group and individual markets. This segment delivers health savings and flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. Crawford conducts its operations through four segments: U.S. Services, which primarily serves the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United States; International, which serves the property and casualty insurance company, and self-insurance markets outside the United States; Broadspire, which serves the self-insurance marketplace, primarily in the United States, and Garden City Group, which serves the class action, regulatory, mass tort, bankruptcy and other legal settlement markets, primarily in the United States.

