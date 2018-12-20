Financial Survey: Lattice (LTTC) and Clearfield (CLFD)

Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC) and Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lattice and Clearfield, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearfield 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clearfield has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.24%. Given Clearfield’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clearfield is more favorable than Lattice.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice and Clearfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice N/A N/A N/A Clearfield 5.51% 7.91% 7.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lattice and Clearfield’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice $7.59 million 0.04 -$5.53 million N/A N/A Clearfield $77.65 million 1.87 $4.27 million $0.32 33.19

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Clearfield shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Lattice shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Clearfield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lattice has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearfield has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clearfield beats Lattice on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice

Lattice Incorporated provides telecommunications services to correctional facilities in the United States. It also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company's products and services include Corrections Operating Platform, a suite of hardware and software solutions designed to deliver benefits to corrections facilities; Nexus inmate telephone system; CellMate, a mobile inmate communications device; and Netvisit, a video visitation solution to reduce corrections staff burden. It also offers NetVisit, a video arraignment technology that enables inmates to remain at the jail facility while a Judge conducts the arraignment over a real-time video connection; and account deposit platform that provides inmates and their families and friends with various phone account types. The company was formerly known as Science Dynamics Corporation and changed its name to Lattice Incorporated in February 2007. Lattice Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

