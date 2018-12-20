First Bancshares (FBMS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.45

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 42816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBMS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of -0.04.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. First Bancshares had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

In other First Bancshares news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $192,216.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,641.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

