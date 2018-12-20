First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDEF. BidaskClub upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Defiance Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

FDEF stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.77.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

