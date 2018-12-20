First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Given “Hold” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FMBI. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $167.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This is a boost from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 4,444 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $100,123.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $555,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

