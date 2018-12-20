First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB) & United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) Head to Head Review

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

First Northwest BanCorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Northwest BanCorp and United Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Financial Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

United Financial Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.95%. Given United Financial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Financial Bancorp is more favorable than First Northwest BanCorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of United Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of United Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Northwest BanCorp and United Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest BanCorp 9.80% 3.48% 0.50% United Financial Bancorp 19.27% 8.52% 0.83%

Dividends

First Northwest BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. United Financial Bancorp pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Northwest BanCorp and United Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest BanCorp $42.98 million 3.99 N/A N/A N/A United Financial Bancorp $269.65 million 2.80 $54.61 million $1.12 13.23

United Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest BanCorp.

Summary

United Financial Bancorp beats First Northwest BanCorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its lending activities comprise one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. The company operates through 13 banking locations, which include 10 full-service banking offices; 2 banking locations primarily serving its customers through interactive teller machines; and 1 home lending center. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction loans, residential real estate loans collateralized by one-to-four family residences, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate loans, marine floor plan loans, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides various financial advisory services. It has 53 banking offices, 64 ATMs, and 7 loan production offices in Connecticut and Massachusetts. The company was formerly known as Rockville Financial, Inc. and changed its name to United Financial Bancorp, Inc. in April 2014. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

