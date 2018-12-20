First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Dover Corp (DOV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at about $742,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 63.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 71.5% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOV opened at $71.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $90.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dover from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

