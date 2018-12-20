First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 49.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 69,610 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 11.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $389,244.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,693 shares of company stock worth $4,494,761. Corporate insiders own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLB. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

