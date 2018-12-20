First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 29,795 Shares of ING Groep NV (ING)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,795 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ING Groep by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,972,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 986,601 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. ING Groep NV has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.22.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ING. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

