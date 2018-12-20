First United (FUNC) and Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Financial Contrast

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First United and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 11.12% 9.33% 0.78% Guaranty Bancshares 17.35% 8.71% 0.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First United and Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $61.21 million 1.86 $5.26 million N/A N/A Guaranty Bancshares $86.06 million 4.03 $14.43 million $1.56 18.72

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First United.

Dividends

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First United and Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 0 0 N/A Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than First United.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of First United shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats First United on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 24 banking offices, 1 call center, and 26 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, bank-by-mail, direct deposit, cash and treasury management, ATM, and night depository services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of March 15, 2018, it had 28 banking locations across 20 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, and Central Texas regions. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

