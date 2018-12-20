FirstBlood Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,202.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000804 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, HitBTC and OKEx. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $4,202.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.03085883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00139470 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00177751 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024241 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024225 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, OKEx, Gatecoin, Livecoin, ZB.COM and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

