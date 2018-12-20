FirstService (FSV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FSV. BidaskClub cut FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FirstService has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $68.32 on Monday. FirstService has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $506.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 180,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of FirstService by 33.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 147,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 6.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,285,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

