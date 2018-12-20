Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,052 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.68% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $52,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 158.3% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,754,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,289 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 77.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,272,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after buying an additional 2,735,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 588.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after buying an additional 1,776,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 122.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,775,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 977,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,306,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,961,000 after buying an additional 753,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

