Fmr LLC Sells 166,930 Shares of Argo Group (AGII)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 166,930 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $48,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,910,000 after acquiring an additional 104,532 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,678,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,857,000 after acquiring an additional 134,348 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 987,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,179 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group in the third quarter worth about $33,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGII opened at $58.85 on Thursday. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks.

