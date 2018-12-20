Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.45

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.45 and last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 1136749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBHS. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 7.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $256,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23,019.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 645,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 749,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,240,000 after buying an additional 17,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 244,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.45” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/fortune-brands-home-security-fbhs-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-38-45.html.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.