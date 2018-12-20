Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (FLEE) Announces Semiannual Dividend of $0.25

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) announced a semiannual dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2472 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of FLEE stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.77. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,606. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

