Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (FLZA) Announces Special Dividend of $0.06

Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:FLZA) announced a special dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Friday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA:FLZA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798. Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $27.58.

