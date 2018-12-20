Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.32 (FLGB)

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) declared a semiannual dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3206 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56.

