Frederick W. Ahlholm Sells 1,559 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) Stock

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) SVP Frederick W. Ahlholm sold 1,559 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $11,630.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,508.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NERV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. 591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,676. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $277.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 27,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NERV shares. ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

